Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker

To say that Jussie Smollett’s long-awaited trial for possibly fabricating a hate crime is playing out like an episode of his former hit TV series Empire would definitely be an understatement to say the least.

The disgraced actor finally took the stand after explosive testimonies from the two brothers he accuses of attacking him in homophobic rage, and his side of the story is just another layer to the bizarreness of it all.

A recollection of what happened in court today was shared via live updates from Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner, giving a play-by-play of what Smollett was revealing in his testimony and the graphic details of his sexual relationship with one of the two brothers accused of attacking him, Abimbola Osundairo. As Meisner put it, “Smollett says he and Osundairo ‘did some drugs’ and went to the Steam Works bath house in Boystown. Asked what kind of drugs, he says, “Cocaine and weed. I had the weed, I always have weed on me (awkward pause). Not now, but….” and added in a follow-up tweet, “He said Osundairo had been to the bathhouse before, but he had not. They got a private room. There was gay porn on the screens. “We did more drugs and we like, made out. There was some touching.”

It appears it wasn’t a one-time thing as Smollett put it, further describing how the two would drive around while smoking weed and listening to music. However, he added that another trip to the Chicago bathhouse got way more intimate, with Meisner further writing in his notes, “One night he and Bola left a strip club after his brother had “took the vibe out of the room.” They went to the gay bathhouse, Smollett says. “We went alone, we got a private room again,” Smollett says haltingly…”We made out a little bit and this time we masturbated together.”

This of course is in direct contradiction to Osundairo’s own claim that a romantic relationship ever happened when asked by Smollett’s attorney last week, denying any physical and/or emotional connection.

The story so far tells two very different recollections of what happened on that infamous cold night in January 2019. Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo tell of a plot Smollett comprised to stage a fake hate crime that would paint him as a martyr to benefit both his acting career and public image overall. Jussie on the other hand says it was a plot of hate because he’s gay in addition to anger that he wouldn’t pay the brothers thousands of dollars to be his security. The actor faces the possibility of up to three years in prison if convicted for six counts of felony disorderly conduct.

Keep scrolling for key highlights from Jussie Smollett’s testimony on trial below:

