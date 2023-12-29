Love Is Dead?: Easy The Block Captain Seemingly Confirms Remy Ma & Papoose Split On Leaked Audio

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We will close the year with one of Hip-Hop’s premiere couples, Remy Ma and Papoose, seemingly on the outs.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that the long-rumored split between Remy Ma and Papoose happened, and the “Conceited” rapper’s new alleged boo, Eazy The Block Captain, was the one to spill the beans unknowingly.

The celebrity gossip site reports that a YouTube blog leaked 16-minute audio featuring the battle rapper seemingly confirming to a “friend” that he and Remy are an item and want to fight Papoose.

In the audio, Eazy claims it was the Bronx rapper pleading with him not to spill the tea on their relationship after Papoose allegedly put his hands on him while adding that Remy Ma has been a frequent visitor to his crib, seemingly confirming rumors that began during a battle rap event.

Viewers became suspicious after Geechi Gotti mentioned the affair during his battle with Eazy in a clever way.

Eazy also says in the audio that he wants a rematch with Papoose, claiming his punches don’t hurt. He also claims he will step aside if Pap and Remy decide to work things out.

Social Media Reacts To The News

Remy Ma and Papoose had a fairytale relationship, with him patiently waiting and holding down the fort while the Terror Squad affiliate was in prison.

The news of their breakup spawned sad reactions from fans who regarded their relationship as “goals.”

On X, formerly Twitter, one user said alongside a video of a crying person chugging down alcohol. “Remy Ma & Papoose are really divorcing… I don’t believe in love anymore.”

While others are outright giving Remy Ma the side eye for allegedly cheating.

“I usually don’t disagree with women cheating, but remy ma wrong asf bol,” another post read.

It looks like love is truly dead.

You can see more reactions to another Hip-Hop couple allegedly biting the dust in the gallery below.

