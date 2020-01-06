CLOSE
MAGA Nuts Whine Over George Lopez’s President Trump Iran Bounty Joke

Posted January 6, 2020

George Lopez has found himself in the crosshairs of conservative pundits and MAGA-loving nutballs after making a joke that actually took a swipe at his own people. After a popular Instagram account shared the news that an unknown person announced an $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump’s head, Lopez dropped the joke in the comments section.

Chicano Worldstar posted a video where the alleged claim by a person delivering a eulogy at Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s funeral and was said to be heard on Iran state television.

This was first reported by news editor M. Hanif Jazayeri, who wrote via a tweet, “OMG! Iran’s regime just announced an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings the head of @realDonaldTrump for killing Soleimani. PS: Iran’s ppl however are overjoyed at Soleimani’s death. As the #IranProtests have shown, they long for an end to the mullahs’ tyranny #FreeIran2020.”

It should be made clear that this bounty claim doesn’t appear to be announced or endorsed by Iranian top officials as of yet but it’s still getting coverage as if it’s true.

As Chicano Worldstar wrote:

#Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General #QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?

On the page, Lopez’s response was clear as day.

“We’ll do it for half,” Lopez said, with the Mexican-American comedian clearly taking a dig at his own people. However, the MAGA Nation is taking the joke as a serious threat and has been crying like petulant children online as evidenced by some of the publications and outlets that lean to the right side of things. We decided not to dignify them with a link.

We’ve got the responses, mostly digging at the reaction to the joke, below.

MAGA Nuts Whine Over George Lopez's President Trump Iran Bounty Joke

