Jesus blessed us when he made Michael B. Jordan and his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors. These fine chocolate specimens are serving a double dose of sexy as enemies in the upcoming boxing flick that checks all the boxes. And by boxes we mean, chiseled abs, puckered lips, and punches. Amen. Last night, the cast assembled at the LA premiere where they posed for photos and reminded us that all of the cast is just as fine!
Tessa Thompson looked stunning in a glistening gold corset dress by Wiederhoeft FW23 RTW that cinched her waist and accentuated her decolletage. Her on-screen hubby MBJ (and latest Calvin Klein model) put a fashionable foot forward in a sleek black Givenchy FW23 RTW suit paired with a Tiffany brooch; styled by Jason Bolden.
Jonathan Majors came through in an equally impressive paisley print suit. Other celebs in attendance included Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Big Sean, and more. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded evening.
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Serve Up A Double Dose Of Chocolate At The ‘Creed III’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Styled by Jason Bolden, MBJ looked dapper in this shiny black suit by Givenchy.
Young queen Mila Davis Kent who plays MBJ and Tessa Thompson’s daughter in Creed III was a shining star in this pink ruffled dress.
Big Sean looked cute and comfortable in this relaxed-fit suit.
Director Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Coogler were all smiles at the premiere.
Tessa Thompon served us leady lady vibes in this sublime gold dress that fits her like a glove.
Serena Williams served this satin look with a dramatic cape on the Creed III carpet.
Chloe Bailey also brought the sexy in this black cutout gown by Dion Lee SS23 RTW.
Shantel Jackson was a standout in this firey red dress that showed off all her curves and long stems.