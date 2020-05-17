CLOSE
Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit

Posted May 17, 2020

MTV's TRL "Total Finale Live" - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


The highly anticipated (ain’t they all?) VERZUZ battle between Ludacris and Nelly went down Saturday night (May 16), and things didn’t go too smoothly. The latter was having wi-fi issues, which of course lead to jokes and slander, and when it came to the music, Dirty Mo didn’t have enough hits to keep up with Luda.

So while the Atlanta rapper set things off with JD’s “Welcome To Atlanta,” Nelly started with blaming the clouds for a bad Internet connection.

A lot of the criticism for Nelly was him taking too long to drop some of his biggest hits like “Dilemna,” featuring Kelly Rowland, and he didn’t hit “E.I” and “Hot In Here” until late in the IG Live. Meanwhile, Luda was hitting bangers like “What’s Your Fantasy?, “Saturdays” and his standout verse on Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix)” early.

Nelly didn’t help his cause playing tracks that were more personal favorites than club smashes. Like the OG Hip-Hop and Country mash up  Seriously, Luda’s face below encapsulated way too many moments for the St. Louis rapper.

When it comes down to it, Luda’s clip of hits and club smashes have just aged better over time than Nelly’s. And we mean no disrespect, but the consensus is Luda won this battle, easily. By the time Luda was hitting joints like the Kanye West-produced “Stand Up” and the Neptunes-produced “Southern Hospitality,” it was a wrap.

Peep some of the reactions below and see, and remember, for yourself.

1. Hova approves.

Luda detailed Jay-Z giving him props for his verse on Ciara’s “Oh.” 

2. A tour?

Luda said he was down, but no one really believes him. 

Photos
