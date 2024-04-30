Listen Live
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Published on April 30, 2024

In this photo illustration, the Netflix logo is displayed on...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


Netflix announces its May programming and its full of exciting film and TV to add to your watch list. Check out the variety of Black shows and movies added to the streaming platform inside.

One of the world’s leading entertainment services with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries provides TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages.

Netflix shares its lineup of programming for the month of May. It includes some of our favorite Black films like Girls Trip, starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. The platform will also add the Nutty Professor franchise with its first two films, The Nutty Professor and The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps, starring Eddie Murhpy and Janet Jackson.

This month the streaming platform will also debut its second live streamed event with a stand-up special from Katt Williams Woke Foke.

If you are looking for must-see comedies, dramas and documentaries, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix below:

Here’s the Black programming we are excited about coming to Netflix next month:

 

1. ‘Girls Trip’

Source:Youtube

Available to stream May 1. 

2. ‘The Nutty Professor’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

3. ‘The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

4. ‘Ride Along’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

5. ‘White House Down’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

6. ‘Katt Williams: Woke Foke’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 4. 

7. ‘Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 11. 

8. ‘30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 6. 

9. ‘The Equalizer’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

10. ‘The Best Man Holiday’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

