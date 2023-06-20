Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pioneering female rapper Gangsta Boo died on New Year’s Day from an accidental drug overdose, according to an autopsy report that was published more than six months after the Memphis musician’s death shocked the hip-hop community.

TMZ reported Thursday that the Memphis-based rapper born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell died at 43 as a result of a toxic mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and liquor.

In the days after Mitchell died, speculation ran rampant about the cause of her death. She was found dead on New Year’s Day at a home in Memphis just hours after celebrating the end of 2022 with her family at a concert. She had been showing no signs of distress in the hours before her death, according to reports. The Memphis Police Department also said there were no obvious signs of foul play. TMZ previously cited a source to report that Mitchell’s death “appears to be drug-related.”

MORE: Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

Throughout history, drug addictions have plagued the lives of so many celebrities. Drugs have always been a part of celebrity culture. Actors, singers, politicians, even social media influencers have all abused drugs, which has led to the deaths of some of our favorite celebrities. Imagine being poor, then one day you wake up with access to millions of dollars.

Your fame and fortune can get you whatever you want, including drugs. For many Americans, a drug habit can set you back financially, but not celebrities. They have access to substances the average person can’t get their hands on. Many entertainers feel the only way to escape is to numb their world by heavy drug use, which, many times, can lead to drug overdoses. Highly addictive substances like heroin and cocaine have been drugs of choice by celebrities for decades. They also happen to be the most lethal.

Cocaine, which is also known as the “party drug” is especially very popular among entertainers. Although not as lethal as the opioids, it is extremely addictive. Since it can be mixed with an opioid like fentanyl and go undetected, some celebrities have been unintentionally taking the opioid and overdosing by accident.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson was one of two people who overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, 2021. A third person survived the overdose. Johnson’s death sparked widespread concern in the broader entertainment industry that more celebrities could be at risk of the same fate because so many of them use cocaine from possibly the same source.

On top of that, actor Michael K. Williams‘ overdose death in his Brooklyn penthouse on Sept. 6, 2021, was also attributed to fentanyl that was used to lace heroin. Even though Williams’ admitted fight with drug addiction was well documented, his death still caught people off guard.

To be sure, drug overdoses aren’t a new phenomenon to entertainers. Michael Jackson and Prince both overdosed on opioids, but they are far from the only ones who died in that or a similar manner.

Keep reading to find a running list (that we, hopefully, won’t need to update too often) of notable Black people who died following drug overdoses.

Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses was originally published on newsone.com