On This Day August 21, 2007: Talib Kweli Released His Third Studio Album Eardrum

Talib Kweli’s third studio album, “Eardrum”, dropped on August 21, 2007, and marked a huge shift in his career. The album continued his tradition of blending deep lyrics with creative beats, showing off his style which kept evolving. “Eardrum” brought a new diverse range of production, including contributions from Kanye West, will.i.am, Hi-Tek, & many other famous producers.
The album tackled issues like political unrest, consumerism, and the media’s influence on society. With tracks like “More or Less” and “Say Something,” Kweli continued to use his music as a vehicle to critique what needed to be called out.
Check out some of the album below!
