Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

With award season fully underway, our eyes are peeled to the red carpet. And this year’s fashion darlings have not disappointed. From Zendaya to Quinta Brunson and Niecy Nash, we’re swooning over Black Hollywood’s leading ladies and their elegant style.

This year, our favorite nominees brought the color to the SAG Awards in lovey chartreuse, soft pink, and nude gowns that highlighted trends to come. Quinta Brunson and her Abbott Elementary co-stars all slayed the carpet in glamorous (and debonair) looks. Angela Bassett did the thing in Giambattista Valli and Ariana Debose proved, laughing at yourself is great medicine when she presented an actor in Prabal Gurang.

The SAG awards are great indicators of who will reign supreme at the Academy Awards. Keep scrolling to get into the best looks at the SAG Awards last night.

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Stunts At The SAG Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com