Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll

Published on August 18, 2023

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Bash 2023 Day 2

Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media


Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout was a jam-packed weekend of events celebrating Rickey’s birthday!  And you know it wouldn’t be a celebration without showing love to the Divine Nine with a step and stroll!

Check out the pictures and more from this event

Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll

2. Phi Beta Sigma & Zeta Phi Beta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Phi Beta Sigma & Zeta Phi Beta

3. Alpha Kappa Alpha

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Alpha Kappa Alpha

4. Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Kappa Alpha

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Kappa Alpha

5. Delta Sigma Theta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Delta Signa Theta

6. Alpha Kappa Alpha

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Alpha Kappa Alpha

7. Zeta Phi Beta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Zeta Phi Beta

8. Omega Psi Phi

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Omega Psi Phi

9. Alpha Kappa Alpha

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Alpha Kappa Alpha

10. Omega Psi Phi

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Omega Psi Phi

11. Alpha Kappa Alpha

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Alpha Kappa Alpha

12. Zeta Phi Beta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Zeta Phi Beta

13. Omega Psi Phi

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Omega Psi Phi

14. Delta Sigma Theta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Delta Signa Theta

15. Rickey Smiley, Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Rickey Smiley, Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta

16. Alpha Kappa Alpha

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Alpha Kappa Alpha

17. The Divine Nine

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

The Devine Nine

18. Rickey Smiley and Zeta Phi Beta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Rickey Smiley and Zeta Phi Beta

19. Delta Sigma Theta

Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll Source:Reach Media

Delta Signa Theta

