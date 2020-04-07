CLOSE
HomeNews

Tracy Morgan Getting Clowned On Twitter After Uncomfortable ‘Today Show’ Interview, Gives Donald Trump A Pass?

Posted April 7, 2020

LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name" - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


Well, this isn’t the kind of promotion TBS was looking for its original comedy series, The Last OG starring Tracy Morgan. Following a bizarre Today Show interview, Twitter is now debating if he is even funny at all.

Tracy Morgan is well known for his unusual style of comedy that can sometimes push the limits but not doesn’t step over the line. Tuesday (Apr.7) morning, Morgan spoke with The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb, and things got very awkward. Kotb asked the actor how he and his family are dealing with the coronavirus shutdown measures, and the comedian/actor tried to be funny but took things a bit too damn far.

“Me and my wife been quarantining it for like 3 weeks now, so she’s pregnant 3 times. Every week she got pregnant,” Morgan claimed while Kotb uncomfortably laughed and said okay. Oh, and he wasn’t finished either, he further added:

“We roleplay a lot now, she’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life, ANYTHING.”

Hoda quickly changed the subject to Morgan’s house to get out of that uncomfortable situation.

Morgan also wildly claimed he wanted to get his gorilla tested for the virus, has an N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Donald Trump for his inadequate response to the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the nation.

Sir?

The interview has now sparked a moment where Twitter users are now claiming Morgan wasn’t even funny, which is highly debatable, and, of course, he is catching heat for cutting Trump slack for how he is handling the coronavirus. You can peep the reactions to Morgan and his wild jokes in the gallery below.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Tracy Morgan Getting Clowned On Twitter After Uncomfortable ‘Today Show’ Interview, Gives Donald Trump A Pass?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 13 hours ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close