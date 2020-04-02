Autism Awareness Month
The Children’s Home Highlight – Elizabeth Wietmarschen

Posted 4 hours ago

The Children's Home - Elizabeth Wietmarschen

Source: provided by The Children’s Home / contact: tyorio@radio-one.com

Elizabeth Wietmarschen is an Educational Transition Coordinator who works with transitional aged youth in a school based setting and adults in a workplace setting.  She helps individuals learn the necessary skills to be successful for life after school and in the world of work.  Elizabeth works with school based staff to develop transition plans that will carry students into the next phase of life after high school and educates job coaches to build their clients confidence, endurance, and soft skills to be the best employees they can be.

Elizabeth believes that everyone can live, work and play while being contributing members of their community.  She feels that all people have the right to get a job, live as independently as possible and lead productive and active lifestyles.

Elizabeth is certified intervention specialist and has her transition or work endorsement. She attended the University of Toledo and Xavier University.

For more information on autism, how you can help and how you can receive help, visit The Children’s Home http://www.tchcincy.org

