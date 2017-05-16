Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Dave Chappelle Speaks Out About Supporting Donald Trump In The Past

Watch his hilarious confession.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Dave Chappelle is singing the same song that many Republicans are singing these days — “sorry for defending Trump.”

During a show in New York City on Monday, the legendary comedian admitted that he was wrong for going on SNL and pleading with the country to ease up on the Donald Trump hate. He hilariously told the crowd, “I was the first guy on TV to say ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f***ed up. Sorry.”

Willie Geist, who attended Chappelle’s show at the Robin Hood Gala, tweeted proof of Dave’s statement:

Dave slammed the President throughout the show — from the Muslim Ban to being so unpredictable. He added, “[Trump is] actually what you thought a Black president would be.”

Check out the epic drag session above.

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

14 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here's Twitter's reactions.


 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos