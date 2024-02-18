INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton helped the East knock off the West in what was the highest scoring All-Star Game in NBA history Sunday night 211-186 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
A total of 14 players scored in double figures.
Haliburton hit five three-point shots in a row in the first quarter to get started. He ended up with 32 points on 10-14 shooting from three-point range.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard was named the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player. He scores 39 points on 14-26 shooting.
Karl Anthony Towns led all scorers for the West with 50 points.
This was the 73rd NBA All-Star and the first one that was hosted in Indianapolis since 1985.
The post Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game was originally published on wibc.com
-
We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024
-
Mississippi GOP’s Rogue Court Set To Begin As Judge Rejects Last-Ditch Effort To Halt Project
-
What You Need To Know: The Kroger Wellness Festival featuring Venus Williams, Chad Johnson, and MORE!