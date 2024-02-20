CLOSE
Jadakiss Isn’t A Fan Of Mike Epps’ TV
Recently, Jadakiss took some time to clown Mike Epps over his very old TV, which he got to see in real life during the All-Star Weekend.
Jada said about the old TV, “N**gas talking about ‘Fifty years of Hip Hop.’ ‘Fifty years of Magnavox!'”
He continued on Mike Epps’ hospitality: “He made the all-star weekend trip amazing !!!!!”
During the All-Star weekend, Mike Epps made amends with Shannon Sharpe, whom he had a back-and-forth with recently online.
