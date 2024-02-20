Cincinnati: Truck Gets Stuck Under A Bridge In The East End

A truck got stuck under the bride in the East End.
Via Fox19
The truck became jammed under the bridge at Eastern and Kellogg avenues near Delta Avenue on Monday. Police say the truck drove over the curb and got lodged.
Dispatch said both streets were shut down while they worked to clear the truck from the bridge.
