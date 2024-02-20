Listen Live
Cincinnati: Truck Gets Stuck Under A Bridge In The East End

Published on February 20, 2024

A truck got stuck under the bride in the East End.

Via Fox19

The truck became jammed under the bridge at Eastern and Kellogg avenues near Delta Avenue on Monday. Police say the truck drove over the curb and got lodged.

Dispatch said both streets were shut down while they worked to clear the truck from the bridge.

 

