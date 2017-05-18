Trump Chaos Poses Hurdles For GOP Midterm Elections

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trump Chaos Poses Hurdles For GOP Midterm Elections

During a recent NewsOne Now segment, Roland Martin notes that the president has made quite the mess in his short time in office.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

As President Donald Trump and his team scramble to explain developing troubles from inside the White House, the Republican Party will face challenges in key upcoming elections. Of great concern for the GOP are next year’s midterm elections with analysts and poll numbers suggesting a trend that some seats might swing back to the Democrats.

Roland Martin discussed the hurdles faced by the GOP on NewsOne Now, this as politicians from both sides of aisles searches for answers in Trump’s recent political gaffes. Turning to former Georgia state representative Ladawn Jones, Martin quipped that in the president’s short time in office that he’s made quite the mess.

“If you look at the declarations of impeachment, Trump has done every single one of them. It’s like he’s following a reality show script. Lie to the public, get people to lie about facts in the case, obstruct justice by telling someone not to look into an investigation, all I’m waiting for is the million dollar payoff for the burglary, and we have impeachment coming right down the pike, Jones said, referencing President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.

Martin said Trump’s sinking approval numbers could have an effect on elections coming in Montana and Georgia with GOP polls showing that those seats could be lost by the party. Martin hammered home the fact that the vociferous outcry about at this is will be an issue handled by Congress.

Christopher Metzler, President, and CEO of the JMI Group, broke down the finer points of Martin’s argument in his discussion on the program.

Impeachment is first and foremost a political issue,” Metzler said. “It is not really a legal issue. The articles of impeachment are drawn up in the House [of Representatives]. Because it’s two parts. It’s impeachment and removal. Removal would come from the Senate should there be impeachment.

Metzler added that the GOP is being careful in how they address the Trump matter as the party still hopes to see their agendas passed while they command congressional power at the moment.

Attorney and legal analyst Monique Pressley joined NewsOne Now via phone and backed up the earlier stance that Republicans will need more than just moral outcry to move ahead with impeachment proceedings.

It would have to be truly high crime, not misdemeanor, in order for them to be able to feel good about going forward with impeachment and think that they’re going to hold on to their offices,” Pressley said. She adds that Republicans could turn to the 25th Amendment of the Constitution’s Article IV and declare the president is unfit to hold the office.

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel break down the GOP’s mad scramble to undo the blunders of President Donald Trump.

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: April Ryan Dishes About Covering The White House

Families That Fled Flint Water Crisis No Longer Eligible For $7 Million In Benefits

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Trump Chaos Poses Hurdles For GOP Midterm Elections

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos