Beyonce Has Made Country Music History

Beyonce has made country music history. The singer has become the first Black woman to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Her song “Texas Hold Em” moved to number one, knocking off the 20-week reign of Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything.”

A report from Billboard says Beyonce’s new track drew 19.2 million official streams, 4.8 million in all-format airplay, and sold 39,000 in the United States.

Her other single, “16 Carriages,” is at number 9.