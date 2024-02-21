CLOSE
Beyonce Has Made Country Music History
Beyonce has made country music history. The singer has become the first Black woman to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
Her song “Texas Hold Em” moved to number one, knocking off the 20-week reign of Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything.”
A report from Billboard says Beyonce’s new track drew 19.2 million official streams, 4.8 million in all-format airplay, and sold 39,000 in the United States.
Her other single, “16 Carriages,” is at number 9.
- What are your thoughts on Beyonce’s country music?
More from 100.3
-
We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024
-
What You Need To Know: The Kroger Wellness Festival featuring Venus Williams, Chad Johnson, and MORE!
-
Mississippi GOP’s Rogue Court Set To Begin As Judge Rejects Last-Ditch Effort To Halt Project