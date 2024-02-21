CLOSE
Travis Kelce Goes Hollywood
He’s already won three Super Bowls and the heart of the biggest pop star in the world – now Travis Kelce is ready to conquer Hollywood.
According to The Wrap, Kelce’s agents are looking at “movie roles”, “unscripted shows”, “comedy opportunities”, and “product endorsements” for the Chiefs star.
Kelce’s no stranger to the camera – he hosted Saturday Night Live last year and starred in the reality dating show Catching Kelce in 2016, on top of his wildly popular podcast New Heights.
- Do you think Kelce has potential as a Hollywood actor?
- What kind of movie should he star in?
