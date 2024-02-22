100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland Addresses Rumored Destiny’s Child Reunion On Beyoncé Album

Kelly Rowland addressed Destiny’s Child reunion rumors. While promoting her new film Mea Culpa in a recent interview , the singer was asked about a possible

reunion appearance on Beyonce’s upcoming album Renaissance Act III.

Rowland seemed unimpressed by the question. She said the record “may be either rock-based or a [Destiny’s Child] reunion,” the 43-year-old answered, “That is her business to talk

about, not mine,” before winking.

Kelly jokingly but firmly returned to her movie: “Just ask them. Mea Culpa is my topic.”

Beyoncé has not yet announced Renaissance Act III, although earlier reports suggest a full-length collaboration with her husband JAY-Z.