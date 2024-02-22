CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Addresses Rumored Destiny’s Child Reunion On Beyoncé Album
Kelly Rowland addressed Destiny’s Child reunion rumors. While promoting her new film Mea Culpa in a recent interview , the singer was asked about a possible
reunion appearance on Beyonce’s upcoming album Renaissance Act III.
Rowland seemed unimpressed by the question. She said the record “may be either rock-based or a [Destiny’s Child] reunion,” the 43-year-old answered, “That is her business to talk
about, not mine,” before winking.
Kelly jokingly but firmly returned to her movie: “Just ask them. Mea Culpa is my topic.”
Beyoncé has not yet announced Renaissance Act III, although earlier reports suggest a full-length collaboration with her husband JAY-Z.
- Do you live in the shadows of your sibling? Share your story.
More from 100.3
-
We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Mississippi GOP’s Rogue Court Set To Begin As Judge Rejects Last-Ditch Effort To Halt Project
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas