Published on February 22, 2024

Kelly Rowland Addresses Rumored Destiny’s Child Reunion On Beyoncé Album
Kelly Rowland addressed Destiny’s Child reunion rumors. While promoting her new film Mea Culpa in a recent interview , the singer was asked about a possible
reunion appearance on Beyonce’s upcoming album Renaissance Act III.
Rowland seemed unimpressed by the question. She said the record “may be either rock-based or a [Destiny’s Child] reunion,” the 43-year-old answered, “That is her business to talk
about, not mine,” before winking.
Kelly jokingly but firmly returned to her movie: “Just ask them. Mea Culpa is my topic.”
Beyoncé has not yet announced Renaissance Act III, although earlier reports suggest a full-length collaboration with her husband JAY-Z.
