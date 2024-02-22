Sylvester Stallone: Is Filming A Movie In OHIO!

Congrats to Sylvester Stallone he is filming a movie in Oxford, Ohio. This is a great look for Ohio.
Via Fox19
There will be filming for the movie ‘Alarum’ in Oxford on Feb. 24, 27, 28, March 1 and March 2,” the website said in a post that was since taken down. “And yes, Sylvester Stallone is the star of this film.”
A synopsis for the movie posted by the city describes it as an action spy thriller.
“After the CIA discovers the whereabouts of two rogue spies, who have not only gone off-grid but have become husband and wife, all hell is unleashed on their winter honeymoon cabin resort in the woods by a consortium of international spy organizations who are after a ‘flight pill’, aka a hard drive, and all of whom suspect the two may have joined a network of rogue spies known as the Alarum,” according to since removed post.
