Benzino: Says He Slept With 14 Women In One Weekend [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Benzino Says He Slept With 14 Women In One Weekend

Benzino has shared details of a weekend he once had where he slept with 14 women.

He said, “So one weekend, I said, I wonder how many chicks I can smash in one weekend, right? So, starting from Thursday to Monday, I bet somebody I could smash 20. I end up smashing 14.”

He was then asked how many of them he didn’t use condoms with, and he said, “Six of them I knew.”