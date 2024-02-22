Benzino: Says He Slept With 14 Women In One Weekend [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Benzino Says He Slept With 14 Women In One Weekend
Benzino has shared details of a weekend he once had where he slept with 14 women.
He said, “So one weekend, I said, I wonder how many chicks I can smash in one weekend, right? So, starting from Thursday to Monday, I bet somebody I could smash 20. I end up smashing 14.”
He was then asked how many of them he didn’t use condoms with, and he said, “Six of them I knew.”
- Do you believe him?
- Why or why not?
