CLOSE
Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce On Her Number One Country Hit
Dolly Parton recently showed some love to Beyonce for landing the number one song on the country charts.
Dolly said, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.”
She continued, “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. I can’t wait to hear the full album. Love, Dolly Parton.”
Beyonce is the first Black woman to earn this achievement with her song ‘Texas Hold’em.’
- Is there any artist that you want to see Beyonce work with on her new country album?
- Why?
More from 100.3
-
We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024
-
What You Need To Know: The Kroger Wellness Festival featuring Venus Williams, Chad Johnson, and MORE!