Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce On Her Number One Country Hit

Dolly Parton recently showed some love to Beyonce for landing the number one song on the country charts.

Dolly said, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.”

She continued, “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. I can’t wait to hear the full album. Love, Dolly Parton.”

Beyonce is the first Black woman to earn this achievement with her song ‘Texas Hold’em.’