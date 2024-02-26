Cincinnati: Don Juan Fasho Speaks With Karyn White [VIDEO]

I had the chance to sit down with the one and only Ms. Superwoman Karyn White about life, what she has going on, and her upcoming show in Cincinnati.
In the interview, we talked about her making history and more.
We even did a quick freestyle jam session!
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Bone Thugs N Harmony Winning Weekend
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes