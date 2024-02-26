Listen Live
Cincinnati: Don Juan Fasho Speaks With Karyn White [VIDEO]

Cincinnati: Don Juan Fasho Speaks With Karyn White

Published on February 26, 2024

I had the chance to sit down with the one and only Ms. Superwoman Karyn White about life, what she has going on, and her upcoming show in Cincinnati.

In the interview, we talked about her making history and more.

We even did a quick freestyle jam session!

 

 

