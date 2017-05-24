Features
Watch: White Woman Hurling Racist Insults At Walmart Customer Goes Viral

SMH.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
Another racist made an appearance on video at a Walmart in Arkansas. A White woman is filmed spewing insults at a Latin and Black woman. The video was posted Monday on Facebook by Eva Hicks, who was the victim of the verbal attacks. “Go back to Mexico,” the unidentified White woman told Hicks. “Go back … wherever you’re from.”

Watch the disturbing video below:


The clip has been viewed 15 million times and shared over 220,000 times so far. A Walmart representative told NBC News that they have been trying to contact Hicks to apologize, but they haven’t gotten a response. They also reported that they were trying to contact the woman who tried to help Hicks.

The senior director of Walmart media relations, Randy Hargrove, said the White woman’s behavior was “unacceptable.”

“We value and respect everyone who visits our stores,” he said. “We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer and are proud that our assistant manager responded appropriately by asking her to leave the store.” Hargrove explained that the company officials have yet to identify the woman dropping racist insults, but he said once they did, she would be barred from all Walmart locations.

