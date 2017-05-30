Is Nicki Minaj’s Relationship With Nas Fake?

There have been mixed feelings about Nicki Mina j and Nas ‘s rumored relationship, but for all the ladies that were hating, there’s a chance that the whole thing might be a lie.

According to The Jasmine Brand, sources are saying that Nicki’s camp orchestrated her faux relationship with Nas. One source claimed, “Nicki’s team is adamant in not allowing it to look like she took a loss in her beef with Remy Ma. She was really mad that her ex boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, went on Wendy Williams talking about their relationship. And she was even more livid when Rick Ross went on Wendy Williams talking about her relationship with Meek Mill. It just wasn’t a good look, but her team told her to act as if she was unbothered by it.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

They added, “She told her team that she planned to link up with Nas to do a collaboration”. She was like, “He’s the king of queens and I’m the queen and this collab would silence everything. Her team was like, ‘Why not take it a step further and put the idea of this being more

then a collab on the table?’”

But the tea didn’t stop there. The source added that Nicki and Nas both had to be in New York for a photo-shoot and he invited her out, which is where they took that now infamous “Nas and Nicki” photo. They said, “She went back to the hotel and called her team before posting the photo. She told them that she hadn’t been alone with Nas, so she couldn’t really put it out there as them being something more then just friends. She was like, ‘I don’t want to do this thing with Nas, because I’m not looking for a relationship right now.”

The insider also claimed that Nicki’s teamed pressured her to keep in touch with the Queens King, saying, “They were telling her, ‘Yo, this is an automatic win if y’all link up.’ Nicki is still feeling the sting from the Remy Ma situation, so they’re trying to use all distractions to propel her fans and critics to forget about her L.”

Nicki says she don’t need no frauds, but is her relationship with Nasir fraudulent? The source added, “She has never had a sleepover at his house. In fact, I think she was just humoring Ellen. You know to be tongue in cheek, but she has spent time with him. And no, they didn’t have sex, but they did do other things.”

Despite the allegations, Nicki’s team insists that relationship with Nas is the real deal and that both rappers are into each other. Only time will reveal the truth.