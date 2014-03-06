Dwyane Wade Gushy Message To Gabby U: ‘My Life Mistakes Almost Made Me Lose You’

Dwyane Wade admitted to his dirty dog ways of the past in a sweet Instagram post to his fianceé today.

The Miami Heat star named Gabrielle Union his #WomanCrushWednesday and described her as his #beautifulblackqueen. “My Life mistakes gave me you and my life mistakes almost made me lose you but your love has conquered all,” he wrote. “I hope to spend the rest of my life with you.”

D Wade appeared to be referring to the “on a break” baby he fathered outside of their relationship at the end of 2013. At the time, he called the child a “blessing” but it looks like he’s finally realized how much he hurt Gabby in the process. Despite the media madness and baby mama drama, the couple refused to let the alleged cheating scandal break them apart.

“Bottom line: If an issue’s a deal breaker, it’s a deal breaker,” Gabby told Glamour after the news went public. “If your relationship isn’t something you’re willing to give up and you can compromise, do so.”

The soon-to-be husband and wife, who made their engagement official on Dec. 21, have been holding each other down since 2009.

