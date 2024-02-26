Cam Newton: Got Into A Scuffle [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Video of former NFL MVP and Carolina Panther Cam Newton fighting at a youth football camp in Atlanta on Sunday is making the rounds.

The fight happened at the We Ball Sports 7-on-7 flag football tournament, which was invite-only.

It is unclear what caused the fight or what Newton’s role was.

It seems to show Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being shoved by three people near the top of a set of steps before the pushing, shoving and grabbing moves toward a fence line.

The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a police officer and event security personnel at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy.