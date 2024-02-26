Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster: Opens Up About Her Cardiac Arrest

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Scared Straight After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Before Liposuction Surgery, Now Prefers to Lose Weight the ‘Natural Way’

Tameka Foster went into cardiac arrest nearly two decades ago when she was under anesthesia to have liposuction.

The 53-year-old fashion stylist ended up not having the procedure. She was married to Usher from 2007-2009, and the former couple has two children: 16-year-old Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and 15-

year-old Naviyd Ely Raymond.

“I went in an attempt to have liposuction, and I went into a cardiac arrest with the anesthesiologist. The doctor never even entered the room. I still care about looks and vanity, but I plan to do it the

natural way. That’s all. Totally,” she added.

“It made me be a little less lazy about getting to my goals, and I just changed my diet and now I do intermittent fasting and things like that.”