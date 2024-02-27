CLOSE
‘A Different World’ Cast Going on an HBCU Tour
The series A Different World cast is reuniting and heading back to school.
Celebrating the sitcom’s 35th anniversary, the cast will embark on a 10-city tour of HBCU campuses.
The tour’s goal is to “raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide,” said the tour. “By leveraging the power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to
choose HBCUs as their academic homes.”
Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, and Sinbad are all on board. The tour begins Friday in Atlanta.
- What’s your fondest college memory?
More from 100.3
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
Bone Thugs N Harmony Winning Weekend
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Foodie Friday’s: Nolia Kitchen