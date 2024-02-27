100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘A Different World’ Cast Going on an HBCU Tour

The series A Different World cast is reuniting and heading back to school.

Celebrating the sitcom’s 35th anniversary, the cast will embark on a 10-city tour of HBCU campuses.

The tour’s goal is to “raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide,” said the tour. “By leveraging the power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to

choose HBCUs as their academic homes.”

Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, and Sinbad are all on board. The tour begins Friday in Atlanta.