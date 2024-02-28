100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Rule Says He’s Being Denied Entry Into The UK: ‘This Is Not Fair’

Ja Rule’s UK tour has been canceled after he was denied entry into the country due to past criminal convictions. The rapper claimed that the UK’s Home Office refused him a visa, despite spending $500,000 of his own money on the tour.

50 Cent mocked Ja Rule on social media after fans alleged that he was the cause of the tour’s cancellation. The two rappers have a long-standing beef, with 50 Cent previously mocking Ja Rule for dressing up as Jesus in a music video.

“The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison,” said Ja.

Ja Rule was set to tour the UK in celebration of his debut album’s 25th anniversary.