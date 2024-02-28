100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Dionne Warwick Is ‘Pleased’ With Teyana Taylor’s Commitment to Getting Her Biopic Right

Teyana Taylor is diligently preparing for her role as Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic, with Warwick praising her research efforts.

The film will draw from Warwick’s documentary and memoir, promising an intriguing look into her life.

Taylor expressed gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized the importance of accurately portraying Warwick’s story. Warwick handpicked Taylor for the role, and the two have been building a strong bond as they work on the project together.

“She has done research out the yang yang,” Warwick said. “I mean, she knows me better than I know myself now.”

