Killer Mike Reflects on Grammy Wins, Family, and Future Plans

In a recent appearance on the morning show, Killer Mike shared some insight into his recent success and future endeavors.

Reflecting on his Grammy wins, he shared his journey and the significance of each award. Emphasizing that his achievements were not merely due to association with Outkast, he underscored his dedication to his craft and the importance of setting goals.

“I know my grandma and mama saw in heaven like, what? He didn’t do it in a suit. We couldn’t get him to get in a suit we wanted to,” Killer Mike humorously remarked, reflecting on his Grammy wins.

Describing the moment of winning his Grammys as surreal, Killer Mike recounted the disbelief and joy of receiving multiple awards. He expressed gratitude for achieving his childhood dream of being recognized as an elite emcee. He acknowledged the validation it provided for his artistry and message, crediting his partnership with Loma Vista for strategically positioning him for success in the music industry.

“Winning a Grammy is not just about making music. It’s about showing up, performing, and making an impression,” Killer Mike emphasized, highlighting the effort required to attain such accolades.

Throughout the conversation, Killer Mike highlighted the importance of substance in his music and its impact on listeners. He shared personal anecdotes about his family, including his son’s recent kidney transplant, underscoring the importance of self-care and organ donation.

“I wanna I wanna tell the black people, you know what I mean, Get up on the get up on the organ donor list.”

When discussing his marriage and family dynamics, Killer Mike emphasized the value of commitment and resilience. He credited his grandparents for instilling these values in him and expressed admiration for his children’s strong bond with each other.

Looking ahead, Killer Mike revealed plans for more music, touring, and television projects. He announced the upcoming opening of Bankhead Seafood, a venture he co-owns with rapper T.I., and teased future product launches from his snack shop and barber shops. Expressing gratitude for the support and love he has received from his fans and community, Killer Mike reiterated his commitment to using his platform for positive change.

Killer Mike Reflects on Grammy Wins, Family, and Future Plans was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com