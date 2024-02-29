Listen Live
Pop Culture: Travel Is Picking Up

Published on February 29, 2024

Pop culture-inspired travel is set to double in the coming year, with younger generations leading the trend.
According to a recent study conducted by trip-planning website TripIt, pop culture trips can encompass anything from traveling to attend a concert to taking a “set-jetting” trip to see the overseas filming
locations of a favorite movie or TV series.
TripIt found that twice as many participants are planning on taking pop culture trips in 2024 than did in 2023.
The survey found that 41% of Gen Zers and 32% of Millennials took a pop culture-related trip over the past year, while only 17% of Gen Xers and 7% of Boomers said the same.

Fifty-nine percent of Gen Zers and 58% of Millennials also say they are planning a pop culture trip within the coming year.
  • Have you ever taken a pop-culture trip? Explain.

