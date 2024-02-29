Pop Culture: Travel Is Picking Up

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Pop culture-inspired travel is set to double in the coming year, with younger generations leading the trend.

According to a recent study conducted by trip-planning website TripIt , pop culture trips can encompass anything from traveling to attend a concert to taking a “set-jetting” trip to see the overseas filming

locations of a favorite movie or TV series.

TripIt found that twice as many participants are planning on taking pop culture trips in 2024 than did in 2023.

The survey found that 41% of Gen Zers and 32% of Millennials took a pop culture-related trip over the past year, while only 17% of Gen Xers and 7% of Boomers said the same.

Fifty-nine percent of Gen Zers and 58% of Millennials also say they are planning a pop culture trip within the coming year.