Ohio State Fires Basketball Coach Thad Matta

Photo by

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
After 13 years of coaching for The Ohio State University basketball program the university has announced that Thad Matta will no longer be head coach for the team.

According to NBC4i, “He is the all-time leader in wins (337) and games coached (460) at Ohio State. Matta also won five regular-season Big Ten titles and four league tournament crowns, the most championships of any league coach over the last 13 seasons.”

At the press conference, Athletic Director Gene Smith stated that Matta will stay on board to help the university go through the process of interviewing his replacement.  Matta has suffered from health problems that he also talked about at the press conference and how taxing this job has been on him physically.  The national search for a replacement coach starts right away.


