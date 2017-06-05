Watch Maxine Waters Shut Down This Obama Hater

does not have time for distractions in her campaign to impeach Trump. Reporter Michael Tracey learned that the hard way when he was shut down by the California representative on Saturday.

At a March of Truth protest in L.A., Waters was approached by Tracey in what started off as a standard interview. Waters easily answered his question on whether she should be focusing so much on the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Waters said. “I consider the protection of our democracy and understanding that Russia is not our friend and that they are undermining our democracy by hacking into our elections and trying to determine, as they have done, who should be President of the United States, and that’s very important. At the same time we fight very hard for health care. We’re trying to preserve the ACA (Affordable Care Act) while they’re trying to undo it with Trumpcare that’s going to throw 34 million people out of healthcare.”

Despite Waters’ answer, Tracey still didn’t seem convinced by her preoccupation with Russia and impeaching Donald Trump. In response to Waters’ “Russia is not our friend” comment, Tracey brought up Obama’s proposed military cooperation with Russia in Syria back in 2016.

Maxine Waters was not here for the distraction. Watch the video below.

Apparently, Tracey’s feelings were scarred more than he would have liked because her exit turned into a “shove” via his words on Twitter.

Rep. Maxine Waters just shoved me and angrily stormed off as I asked her questions. (Not a violent shove but she initiated physical contact) — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2017

Once the actual video made its way around the Internet, many folks happily dragged Tracey for making Waters’ actions seem more serious.

I like Maxine Waters but i don't think she should've hit Michael Tracey w/ a frying pan & thrown him down a flight of stairs — uncalled for — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) June 4, 2017

Please pray for Michael Tracey, seen here immediately after being brutally assaulted pic.twitter.com/z1wvH7Evcz — well that was fun (@IrregularMatt) June 3, 2017

Some folks even pointed out that such over-the-top claims, like Tracey’s made, have had dire consequences for Black people in the past.

Historically, black folk have died because of white folks' exaggerations of our so-called aggression. What Michael Tracey did is dangerous. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) June 4, 2017

Maybe next time Tracey will be conscious of who he’s interviewing (and who’s filming) before he asks questions. Rep. Waters will leave you with nothing but your mic in your hand.

