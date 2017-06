Britney Spears Caught Lip Syncing In A Hair And Mic Fiasco

If you’re checking for live vocals at aconcert, you might want to find a different pop star. Spears has wowed fans with nearly two decades in the music industry and while she most likely has sung live before (we hope), she certainly wasn’t hitting any notes this weekend in Japan. Things got a little messy when she started performing her 2001 hit “I’m A Slave 4 U.”

Spears was dancing up against a pole while wearing a mask. What started off as a sexy intro turned into a hair and mic malfunction. In pulling off her mask, Spears’ mic came off and got caught in her hair. The pop star tried to untangle the mic from her hair but it wouldn’t come out. Meanwhile, her vocals are carrying along in the background like nothing happened.

After what seemed like forever, Spears finally got it together and her headset and mic was on straight. But the beans were already spilled and Spears’ lip-syncing was exposed (again). You can watch the full video below.



Fans probably didn’t care since she’s been caught lip-syncing before. See one hilarious reaction from Twitter below.

When an idiot tries to come for Britney arguing that she lip syncs and that hurts you as a fan…

We KNOW and we don't care. We LOVE her pic.twitter.com/A5qxCl0fTf — Onyx Hotel Prince 미겔 (@Onyxhotelprince) June 4, 2017

When you’re a fan, you’re a fan…vocals or not.

