Jam Master Jay: Family Celebrates Justice In Statement

Published on March 1, 2024

Jam Master Jay Family Celebrates Justice In Statement
Jam Master Jay’s family has finally issued a statement via Billboard.
“We extend our deepest gratitude to the prosecutors, law enforcement officials and all involved in bringing these individuals to justice. Their unwavering dedication has ensured a measure of
accountability for the tragic loss of Jam Master Jay,” says Jay’s son TJ Mizell.
“As we pause to reflect, we are reminded of the profound impact and influence Jay had on countless lives. His legacy endures through his music, his spirit and the cherished memories we hold dear.
We remain committed to honoring his memory and celebrating the enduring legacy he leaves behind.”

Jam Master Jay’s godson, Karl Jordan Jr., was found guilty of shooting and killing the famed Run-DMC member by a federal jury. In addition, Ronald Washington, a longtime friend of Jay,
participated in the murder after being left out of a cocaine deal.
