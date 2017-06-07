Features
Home > Features

HIV-Positive Man Charged With Murder After His Girlfriend Dies From AIDS

He faces major prison time.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty


Ronald Murdock, a man with HIV, is being charged with murder in Ohio after his girlfriend died of AIDS. According to WTVG-TV, he is also being charged with felonious assault. OOn Tuesday, a judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

Murdock was indicted last week for the February death of Kimberly Klempner. Murdock and Klempner allegedly had unprotected sex when Murdock knew he was HIV-positive. The indictment claims that Murdock didn’t disclose his status to Klempner, which is against Ohio law.

Klempner’s son, Josh, says his mom and Murdock were in a relationship for around five years. According to him, his mom discovered her HIV-positive status in 2015, however, when she told Murdock he didn’t seemed bothered. “My mother found out about some pills he had,” Josh Klempner said. “She stayed the night at his house one night and she felt something was up. She did some snooping and ran across a few pill bottles. She did a little research on them and found out that way.”

A police report states that Murdock’s wife discovered that him and Klempner were having an affair and she told Klempner that Murdock was HIV-positive. At that point, it was too late.

“He should of warned her. He should have told her,” said Josh Klempner. “I don’t want him out here on the streets. The way I see it, they should just bury him under the jail.”

Despite major progress in medication, HIV rates are alarmingly high for Black Americans compared to other races. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, 45% of HIV diagnoses were Black despite them taking up only 12% of the U.S. population. It is not uncommon for states to criminalize HIV and AIDS instead of treating it as a public health issue. Higher poverty rates in Black communities and the issues that come with it — such as limited access to high-quality health care, mental health resources, housing and HIV prevention education — can directly and indirectly contribute to the high HIV infection rates.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading HIV-Positive Man Charged With Murder After His Girlfriend Dies From AIDS

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 7 days ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos