12-Year-Old Missing Florida Girl Found Dead, Last Chatted With Friend On Facebook

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that fishermen found the body of Naomi Jones in Eight Mile Creek, culminating a massive search.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
The body of a 12-year-old African-American Pensacola, Florida, girl, who went missing last week after chatting with a friend on Facebook, was discovered Monday in a creek, reports The Pensacola News Journal.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, whose jurisdiction includes Pensacola, confirmed that fishermen found the body of Naomi Jones in Eight Mile Creek, culminating a massive search, writes CBS News Crimesider. Police have not made any arrests, but questioned two persons of interest in the case that could involve someone who knew the girl or the family, the report says.

Jones, who had graduated from fifth grade at Ferry Pass Elementary School, disappeared from her apartment complex on East Johnson Avenue on Wednesday, writes the news journal. Cops have not released a timeline of events detailing what happened to the young girl from the time that she went missing to her death.

Divers for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday continued to search the creek for evidence. First Judicial Medical Examiner’s Office said that examiners also began an autopsy, writes the publication.

She was looking forward to going to middle school, and she wanted to be a cheerleader,” said Ferry Pass Elementary School Principal Rhonda Shuford, writes the News Journal. “She was a very happy student and energetic, she was very caring about her family.”

SOURCE: Pensacola News Journal, CBS News

Photos