Watch: Tidal Releases A Teaser For Mysterious ‘4:44’ Film Starring Mahershala Ali & Lupita Nyong’o

Finally.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

People have been speculating all week about the mysterious “4:44” ads that are plastered all over New York City and displayed on most of the sites centered around hip hop culture.

Conspiracy theories about the ad ranged from Kanye West having new music on the way to Jay Z dropping a new album. During Wednesday’s broadcast of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired that revealed the “4:44” mystery — sort of. Tidal and Sprint have apparently partnered up on a project that features Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

Adding fuel to the suspicion, on Thursday morning, Sprint tweeting that customers would have the opportunity for a complimentary six-month Tidal trial. Starting June 9, both new and existing customers can get six months of Tidal for $0.00. 

Check out the full trailer above and more info about the Tidal/Sprint partnership here.

 Billboard reports: Sprint has acquired a 33 percent stake in Jay Z's streaming service Tidal, the two companies announced today (Jan. 23). A source familiar with the matter tells Billboard that the purchase was for $200 million and that Jay and each of the company's two dozen artist-owners will remain part owners.

