Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To Conceive With Lamar Odom

Shocking.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom Fragrance Launch For 'Unbreakable'

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Now that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom are no longer a married couple, the reality star finally feels comfortable revealing more details about the dark times in their marriage.

In a preview of Sunday’s KUWTK season finale, Khlo’ meets with her sister Kim Kardashian West’s fertility specialist, in order to see if she could be a potential surrogate for Kim and husband Kanye West’s third child. When the doctor asked Tristan Thompson‘s lady if she’d ever tried conceiving before, Khloé answered, “Yes.”

She explained, “I fake tried. I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it.” You may recall that Khloé and Lamar were going through some rough times when she was “fake trying” to conceive on their show Khloé and Lamar. She continued to share, “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. I knew that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s**t to deal with.”

Judging by the way that things turned out for the couple, it’s a good thing she went with her instinct.

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 1 week ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
Photos