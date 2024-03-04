An investigation is underway after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed in Warren on Saturday — and a reward up to $250,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Warren police said they found 33-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee Jonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound after they were called to Olive Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officers and EMTs performed life-saving measures at the scene and Davis was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. Investigators said they believe it was a targeted attack and that the victim and suspect or suspects knew each other.
See video below
$250K Reward Offered For Info On Slain USPS Mail Carrier was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
