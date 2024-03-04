Listen Live
Ohio

$250K Reward Offered For Info On Slain USPS Mail Carrier

Published on March 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

An investigation is underway after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed in Warren on Saturday — and a reward up to $250,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Warren police said they found 33-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee Jonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound after they were called to Olive Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officers and EMTs performed life-saving measures at the scene and Davis was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. Investigators said they believe it was a targeted attack and that the victim and suspect or suspects knew each other. 

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

$250K Reward Offered For Info On Slain USPS Mail Carrier  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close