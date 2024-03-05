CLOSE
Will Smith Gives ‘Bad Boys 4’ Update
Will Smith has given fans inspiring news about Bad Boys 4.
Today, the actor and hip-hop legend revealed that the film has wrapped filming. The two stars shared a picture of themselves on Instagram with the caption, “See y’all June
7 for Bad Boys 4.”
Production for Bad Boy 4 started last year, but the Hollywood strike caused production to come to a halt.
With production being done, promotion should start soon if the movie is to open as scheduled.
- What would make you and your best friends the perfect detectives?
