Facebook, Instagram, More Experiencing Outages
Try not to panic if you cannot access your social media today.
Meta-owned brands Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads have all been experiencing outage issues since Tuesday morning.
According to DownDetector, all sites stopped loading around 9 a.m. CT.
There is no word on what is causing the issues.
- What do you do when you cannot access your social media accounts?
- What do you think is causing the outage?
