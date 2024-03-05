Listen Live
Facebook, Instagram, More Experiencing Outages

Published on March 5, 2024

Try not to panic if you cannot access your social media today.
Meta-owned brands Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads have all been experiencing outage issues since Tuesday morning.
According to DownDetector, all sites stopped loading around 9 a.m. CT.
There is no word on what is causing the issues.
  • What do you do when you cannot access your social media accounts?
  • What do you think is causing the outage?

