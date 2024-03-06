Lenny Kravitz: To Get Hollywood Star

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kravitz To Get Hollywood Star

Lenny Kravitz is going to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rocker will get the 2,774th star on Tuesday, March 12, in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower.

Kravitz will receive his star in the category of Recording.

He is also set to release his highly anticipated new studio album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24.

People’s Choice Awards and was also nominated as a 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He was recently recognized by the CFDA with their “Fashion Icon Award” for his role as not only one of rock’s most esteemed musicians but also a major fashion influence. Lenny Kravitz was recently honored with the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024and was also nominated as a 2024inductee. He was recently recognized by the CFDA with their “Fashion Icon Award” for his role as not only one of rock’s most esteemed musicians but also a major fashion influence. In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic “Road To Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin . The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film’s end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song – Motion Picture”, a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song”, and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film” for the soul-stirring anthem.