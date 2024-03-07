100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hidden Valley Ranch Teams With Cheez-It

Hidden Valley Ranch is teaming with Cheez-It for a cheesy new dressing option.

The collab is called Cheezy Ranch and the announcement comes just in time for National Ranch Day on March 10.

The new condiment will be available nationwide at Walmart stores later this month and at Kroger in April.

In addition, Hidden Valley Ranch also announced that six new flavors will be available to consumers this spring including, Garlic Ranch, Nashville Hot, Creamy Jalapeno,

Spicy Hot Honey, Green Goddess, and Parmesan Ranch.