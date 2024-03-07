CLOSE
Hidden Valley Ranch Teams With Cheez-It
Hidden Valley Ranch is teaming with Cheez-It for a cheesy new dressing option.
The collab is called Cheezy Ranch and the announcement comes just in time for National Ranch Day on March 10.
The new condiment will be available nationwide at Walmart stores later this month and at Kroger in April.
In addition, Hidden Valley Ranch also announced that six new flavors will be available to consumers this spring including, Garlic Ranch, Nashville Hot, Creamy Jalapeno,
Spicy Hot Honey, Green Goddess, and Parmesan Ranch.
- What’s your go-to dressing?
More from 100.3
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Bone Thugs N Harmony Winning Weekend
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers
-
Jazzy Report: Trump Wants The Black Vote