50 Cent, Fat Joe: To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Summit

50 Cent, Fat Joe & More To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Summit
Mary J. Blige has announced the lineup for her annual “Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit,” featuring performances by 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Jill Scott, and more.
The event, set for May 10-12 in New York City, aims to empower and elevate attendees.
Blige, along with Mariah Carey, A Tribe Called Quest, and Eric B & Rakim, is also nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Fans can vote for their favorite nominees until April 26, with the inductees to be announced in late April and honored in the fall.
Who should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024?
