Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Published on March 8, 2024

We’re honoring Women-led restaurants for Women’s History Month every Friday for the month of March!

Located at 4172 Hamilton Ave in Northside, Katch The Kitchen is not just a restaurant; it’s a testament to resilience. Established in March 2021 after the success of two food trucks, Katch The Kitchen is proudly black-owned and operated by Lauren Stewart, a mother of six. Katch The Kitchen and Lauren Stewart are also gearing up to celebrate its third year of business on March 24th!

Katch The Kitchen has an array of flavorful dishes to dig into. From the hearty Big Katch Sausage Breakfast Bowl and the Katch Lamb Chop Breakfast Platter to the Salmon Philly with Onion Rings and the classic Chicken & Waffles, every dish is a taste of Black tradition.

This week, we honor Katch The Kitchen and entrepreneur Lauren Stewart for Women’s History Month. To celebrate and show thanks, the first 10 customers to mention “Foodies With A Cutie” will receive a complimentary lemonade with any purchase.

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

