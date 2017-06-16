Injured Black Capitol Officer Throws First Pitch At Congressional Game

The crowd cheered Capitol Hill Police Officer David Bailey when he threw the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night, The Hill reports.

David Bailey, 1 of 2 officers who prevented ‘massacre' in Virginia, threw out the first pitch before tonight's Congressional Baseball Game. pic.twitter.com/UQ2ivvLSeM — ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2017

Bailey, one of five people injured in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday, walked on crutches to the mound, accompanied by former New York Yankees baseball manger

Twitter erupted with comments praising Bailey for his heroism.

Capitol Hill Police Officer David Bailey is a straight up hero. I am so happy hes throwing out the first pitch. #congressionalbaseball — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) June 15, 2017

Wow. Capital Police officer David Bailey just threw out the first pitch. A little over 24 hours after running towards a man opening fire. — Lisa Guillen (@LisaGuillen) June 15, 2017

Capitol Police Officer David Bailey, who was shot, throws out the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game! Pure awesome #Salute — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 15, 2017

The suspected gunman injured House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four others before he was shot and died from his injuries. Doctors performed three surgeries on Scalise, who continues to fight for his life.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) praised Bailey and Officer Crystal Griner, who was also injured in the shooting, for their bravery in a speech from the House floor, USA Today reported.

“I expressed our profound gratitude to them. It is clear to me, based on various eyewitness accounts that without these two heroes — Agent Bailey and Agent Griner — many lives would have been lost,” Ryan stated.

Capitol Police Officer David Bailey — wounded in yesterday's attack — threw out tonight's first pitch. #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/68EpsNXFKM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 16, 2017

The Hill reported that Bailey is a nine-year veteran of the Capitol Police force. He’s a graduate of North Carolina Central University with a degree in physical education.

